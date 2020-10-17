Cases of disobedience by Armenian soldiers to the orders of the command began in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Armenia, Trend reports on Oct.17.

Armenian military servicemen leave their positions, refusing to continue fighting in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone.

As the video footage clearly shows, one Armenian accuses others of leaving a position without permission and demands explanations from the soldiers. The verbal dispute between them turned into a skirmish, which shows that in the ranks of the Armenian Armed Forces, cases of insubordination have become extremely frequent.

The respective footage is presented as below:

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

Following almost two weeks of intensive military confrontations, Armenia and Azerbaijan, with Russia's mediation, have agreed on a temporary ceasefire for humanitarian purposes, for exchange of prisoners of war as well as bodies of the dead.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.