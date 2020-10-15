By Trend

Yerevan thinks in vain that the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will help it, Fuad Akhundov, Head of the Department for Work with NGOs and Communication at the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration said in an interview with NEWSru.co.il.,Trend reports.

"The Armenians went 150 kilometers deep into Azerbaijan’s territory and created a line of defense by using huge concrete blocks,” Akhundov added. “What country would tolerate this? The Armenians made provocations all the time, so we waited for their offensive and prepared well.”

“There is such a question,” the Fuad Akhundov said. “What are the soldiers of the Armenian regular army doing 150 kilometers from the Armenian border on Azerbaijan’s territory? Why do mothers send them there? They broke the truce, fired at Ganja city, people died there. We are firing at the military targets while the Armenians - at the civilian targets.”

“Moreover, Yerevan appealed to the CSTO for help, although the CSTO, like the UN, recognizes the principle of territorial integrity,” the head of the department added. “Yerevan hopes in vain that the CSTO will help them.”

While speaking about the role of external players in the conflict, Akhundov stressed that Russia is trying to stop the conflict.

“Russia does not take part in the conflict, as the Armenians hoped, but behaves very competently,” Akhundov noted.

"As for Turkey, this is our fraternal country,” Akhundov said. “Turkish people support us morally. We do not need any other support, we have a strong enough army."

Akhundov stressed that Azerbaijan is a flourishing country and the country invests a lot of money in 80 percent of its lands.

"Armenia grabbed onto these occupied 20 percent of the territory and do not allow the Armenian people in Nagorno-Karabakh region to enjoy same economic benefits,” the head of the sector said. “Azerbaijan is among the top ten countries in the world in terms of the quality of roads. The whole country is prosperous, but Armenia wants the Karabakh Armenians to live in poverty, like entire Armenia."

