Once again I am just reiterating Azerbaijan’s commitment to the humanitarian truce that has been agreed on, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev told reporters, Trend reports on Oct. 14.

Hajiyev said that since the escalation of the situation Armenian armed forces continue terror acts against the Azerbaijani civilians.

Since the morning of Oct. 14, the armed units of the armed forces of Armenia have subjected the Tartar district to an intensive missile and artillery bombardment from various directions.

“Armenian side continues its hypocritical policy of attacking Azerbaijani civilians therefore how can we trust the Armenian side as they continue in a deliberate manner to kill the Azerbaijani civilians. Once again I am just reiterating Azerbaijan’s commitment to the humanitarian truce that has been agreed. We are ready to continue negotiations with the Armenian side, we are implementing the telephone diplomacy with all our partners,” Hajiyev said.

