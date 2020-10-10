By Trend

During the meeting, which took place in Moscow on October 9-10 on the initiative of the Russian side, the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia adopted a joint document on the results of consultations in Moscow, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The text of the document said that in response to the appeal of Russian President Vladimir Putin and in accordance with the agreements of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the parties agreed on the following steps:

"1. A ceasefire is declared from 12:00 (GMT +4) on October 10, 2020 for humanitarian purposes for the exchange of prisoners of war and other detained persons and bodies of the dead, mediated and in accordance with the criteria of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

2. The specific parameters of the ceasefire regime will be agreed upon additionally.

3. The Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia, with the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, on the basis of the basic principles of settlement, are starting substantive negotiations with the aim of reaching a peaceful settlement as soon as possible.

4. The parties confirm the invariability of the format of the negotiation process".

