By Aisha Jabbarova

The Azerbaijani Army continued to inflict heavy strikes on the Armenian military on the 11th day of the clashes near Azerbaijan’s occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region.

On October 7, Armenian forces suffered heavy losses during the day, as a result of the combat operations the Azerbaijan Army conducted various directions of the front, the Defence Ministry reported in its official website.

As a result of the strikes inflicted by Azerbaijani troops, up to ten tanks, six D-20 guns-howitzer, one self-propelled artillery "Akatsia", up to thirty vehicles, and a large number of manpower among Armenian forces were destroyed.

A group of soldiers of the units located in the defense responsibility area of the 1st and 7th regiments of the Armenian armed forces, leaving their combat positions without permission, fled, the ministry said.

Air Defence Units of the Azerbaijani Air Forces also destroyed an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of Armenia that sought to carry out a flight over Azerbaijan’s Aghstafa region on the border on October 7, 10 pm.

Earlier on October 7, the Defence Ministry shared the video recording of military equipment left on the battlefield by Armenian servicemen while fleeing as well as the video recording of the destruction of Armenian military equipment. The ministry also posted a photo from the Shaybey village of the Jabrayil region liberated from the occupation.

The ongoing clashes near Nagorno-Karabakh started after Armenia attacked Azerbaijani civilians and military on September 27. Azerbaijan launched a counter-offensive operation along the line of the contact on the same day to protect its civilians. The Azerbaijani army has liberated a number of villages, strategic heights and Jabrayil city in the military operations so far.

