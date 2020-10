By Trend

The Armenian Armed Forces are currently shelling Azerbaijani city of Horadiz in the Fuzuli region, the villages of the Agjabedi region, the city of Tartar and the villages of the Tartar district, Goranboy and the Goygol region, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Azerbaijani army is giving an adequate response to the attacks.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz