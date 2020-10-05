By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov has discussed Armenia’s deliberate shelling of civilians in Azerbaijan’s Ganja city during a phone conversation with High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell.

The minister stressed the deliberate targeting of the civilian population and infrastructures by the Armenian armed forces, including the rocket shelling the second largest city of Azerbaijan Ganja from the territory of Armenia.

He emphasized that till now 24 Azerbaijani civilians were killed and 111 injured as a result of shelling by Armenia.

Bayramov stressed that by carrying such provocations, Armenia sought to involve third parties in the conflict.

The minister highlighted the importance of obeying the norms and principles of international and humanitarian law, as well as the implementation of the related UN Security Council resolutions.

In turn, Borrell said that the increase of tensions in the region causes serious concern. He noted that the EU is interested in resolving the currently existing tension and supports the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs to peacefully resolve the conflict.

On October 4, Armenia launched missile attack on Ganja, Azerbaijan's second largest populated city, killing one civilian and injuring dozens. There were also attacks on Mingachevir city that has a hydroelectric power station as well as on Khizi and Abheron region on the same day.

Armenian armed forces launched a large-scale operation in the front-line zone on September 27 at 6 am, shelling the positions of the Azerbaijani army from large-calibre weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibres.

Azerbaijan launched a counter-offensive operation along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. Azerbaijan liberated Garakhanbeyli, Garvend, Kend Horadiz, Yukhari Abdulrahmanli villages of Fizuli district, Boyuk Marjanli, and Nuzgar villages of Jabrayil district as well as strategically-important Murov height and destroyed the positions of the Armenian armed forces in the direction of the Agdere district and Murovdag. In addition, on October 2 Azerbaijan liberated Madagiz (Sugovushan) village between Tartar and Aghdara districts as well as seven villages in Tartar, Jabrayil and Fuzulu regions. On October 4, Azerbaijan liberated from occupation Jabrayil city and several villages of the region.

