The topic of lasting damage to the social infrastructure as a result Armenian occupation of Azerbaijan’s Nagorno Karabakh and seven surrounding territories was covered in republic-underground.com news agency, Trend reports citing the article.

In an article named “Azerbaijan’s social infrastructure’s permanent changes strained in recent escalating conflict”, the author - Rachel Brooks – said that due to the provocation of Armenian invading forces, there are casualties among the civilian population and military personnel of Azerbaijan.

“The command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. The Azerbaijani army continues to counterattack in various positions of the front. As a result of the counter-attacks, a number of territories were liberated,” the author wrote.

The author said that current conflict’s re-escalation opens the door for a surge in global interest in the social infrastructure of the region.

“The social infrastructure is in grave jeopardy, having already been put at extreme risk prior to this recent escalation,” the author wrote.

