By Trend

Azerbaijan retains its right to take adequate measures against legitimate military targets and enforce Armenia to peace, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports on Oct. 4.

He added that as a result of Armenia's massive missile attacks against dense residential areas in Ganja city, four missiles hit the city.

---

