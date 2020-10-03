By Trend

The statements of the French President Emmanuel Macron make people question whether France should co-chair in the OSCE Minsk Group (MG), Well-known Russian political scientist in the field of foreign policy, defense and security Grigory Trofimchuk told Trend.

Trofimchuk noted that Emmanuel Macron is a fairly new politician, and before his presidency he practically did not work in this area.

“Therefore, Macron makes mistakes that should never be made. In particular, if your country is a mediator in such a difficult conflict as the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, then you should offer practical options for getting out of it, and never take the position of one side of the conflict. We cannot attribute such mistakes to political inexperience," he said.

Trofimchuk noted that Macron, as many have noticed, is trying to become a noticeable figure in solving a number of complex international problems, including Nagorno Karabakh, but does not offer concrete ideas, whereas Nagorno Karabakh is not a conflict that can be solved with just a desire.

"Unfortunately, Macron falls out of the ranks of the great presidents of the Fifth Republic, and becomes the third in a row of very strange, to put it mildly, leaders of this country in recent years," Trofimchuk emphasized.

The expert noted that Azerbaijan's ally Turkey also makes a number of statements directly related to the Karabakh conflict.

“But at the same time, Turkey is not a member of the OSCE Minsk Group, therefore it is quite free in its rhetoric. However, official Paris does not have such advantages. During France’s co-chairship in MG OSCE Nagorno Karabakh conflict escalated for the prevention of which France, in fact, is responsible," Trofimchuk said.

In conclusion, the Russian expert reiterated that Macron, before placing France in the position of an interested party, should clarify the question of how France will be responsible for "unfreezing" the conflict in Karabakh.

“This is the main question addressed to the President of France,” he said.