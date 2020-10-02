By Trend

The statements of French President Emmanuel Macron and other French politicians addressed to Azerbaijan, voiced during the military operations of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, are completely unacceptable, we reject them, Head of the Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, MP Tural Ganjaliyev said, Trend reports.

Ganjaliyev turned to Macron from the parliamentary chair with a rhetorical question: "What would Macron do if the city he grew up in was occupied?"

"During our meetings with the French ambassador, he repeatedly expressed support for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. But why did Macron change his mind? Undoubtedly, pro-Armenian forces and the Armenian lobby are behind this. This statement by Macron showed that the format of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs should be revised. The institution of co-chairmanship is not in anyone's monopoly. France must immediately be removed from this group. Because nowhere is written that the three co-chair countries are elected for a permanent term," said the MP.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27.



Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as took important, strategic heights under control.



Military actions continued on Sept. 29 - Oct. 1. According to a statement from Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry, the Armenian armed forces have suffered heavy losses along the entire front line from Sept. 27 through Sept. 30, including tanks, armored vehicles, artillery installations, rocket launch systems, as well as command and observation posts, air defense systems, etc.



The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.



The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz