By Trend

The European Parliament will discuss the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh at the plenary session opening on October 5 in Brussels, Trend reports citing TASS.

According to the agenda of the session published on Thursday on the website of the European Parliament, on October 7 European deputies will invite EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell to a meeting to discuss the escalation of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

