Azerbaijanis living Massachusetts (Boston), demonstrating support to Azerbaijan, have managed to attract attention of local residents, Trend reports citing the State Committee on Affairs with Diaspora of Azerbaijan.

They put up a poster "Karabakh is Azerbaijan!" on the road to a huge park that runs from east to west along the south bank of the Charles River, on the territory of Storrow Drive.

Thus, young Azerbaijanis have been able to draw the attention of the US citizens to the current developments regarding the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

