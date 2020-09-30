By Akbar Mammadov

The Azerbaijani Army has destroyed the reserve forces of the Armenian army in the front, the Defence Ministry said on September 30.

The ministry noted that the 2nd battalion of the 7th mountain rifle regiment of the 10th mountain rifle division of the 1st combined arms army of Armenia, which was shelled by our troops, suffered heavy losses and urgently asked the command for help.

“The reserve forces arriving to support were determined and destroyed by our units.”

Furthermore, the Azerbaijan Army Units destroyed two Armenian tanks in Tonashen.

The ministry has just reported that the headquarters of the Armenian forces in Aghdara were hit by the units of the Azerbaijani Army.

"Azerbaijan's Army units struck the headquarters of the 5th mountain rifle regiment of the 10th mountain rifle division of the 1st combined arms army of the Armenian armed forces in Aghdara settlement. The Armenian forces suffered heavy casualties in manpower and military equipment."

Also, the ministry reported that artillery equipment shelling the positions of the Azerbaijani units were destroyed.

Earlier, the ministry revealed information about the losses of the occupying Armenian armed forces during the combat operations around the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

The ministry said that starting from September 27 until the morning of September 30, about 2,300 servicemen of the occupying Armenian armed forces were killed and wounded, about 130 tanks and other armoured vehicles and more than 200 artillery pieces were destroyed by the Azerbaijani Army.

Furthermore, the Armenian armed forces’ multiple launch rocket systems, grenade launchers, about 25 air defence systems, 6 command posts, and command-observation posts, 5 ammunition depots, about 50 anti-tank weapons, 55 vehicles were destroyed and forced out of operation.

The ministry also reported that during yesterday's fighting on the territory of Shushakend of Khojaly region, one S-300 anti-aircraft missile system of the Armenian armed forces was destroyed.

Armenian armed forces launched a large-scale operation in the front-line zone on September 27 at 6 am, shelling the positions of the Azerbaijani army from large-calibre weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibres.

Azerbaijan launched a counter-offensive operation along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. Azerbaijan liberated Garakhanbeyli, Garvend, Kend Horadiz, Yukhari Abdulrahmanli villages of Fizuli district, Boyuk Marjanli, and Nuzgar villages of Jabrayil district as well as strategically-important Murov height and destroyed the positions of the Armenian armed forces in the direction of the Agdere district and Murovdag.

Azerbaijan and Armenia are locked in a conflict over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh breakaway region, which along with seven adjacent regions was occupied by Armenian forces in a war in the early 1990s. More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and around one million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities.

The OSCE Minsk Group co-chaired by the United States, Russia and France has been mediating the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict since the signing of the volatile cease-fire agreement in 1994. The Minsk Group’s efforts have resulted in no progress and to this date, Armenia has failed to abide by the UN Security Council resolutions (822, 853, 874 and 884) that demand the withdrawal of Armenian military forces from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

---

Akbar Mammadov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @AkbarMammadov97

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz