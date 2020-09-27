By Trend

French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs has made a statement in regard to the escalation of the situation in the occupied Nagorno Karabakh region, Trend reports with reference to the statement.

"France is deeply concerned about the ongoing large-scale clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh and the reports of casualties among the civilian population. It calls for an immediate end to hostilities and a resumption of dialogue. In France's capacity as Co-Chair of the Minsk group, France, with its Russian and American partners, reiterates its commitment with a view to reaching a negotiated and lasting settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, in accordance with international law," the MFA said.

---

