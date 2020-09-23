By Trend

Azerbaijan hopes that Russia as the co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group makes its best to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Chairperson of Azerbaijani parliament Sahiba Gafarova said.

Gafarova made the statement during her speech at the plenary session of Federation Council of Russia's Federal Assembly on Sept. 23, Trend reports.

“I think that there is no need to talk about the role of Russia in resolving not only regional but also global issues. We hope that Russia, which is the co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group and has been working hard from the very beginning for a peaceful solution of the conflict, will use its authority in international politics and make its best to resolve the conflict," she said.

