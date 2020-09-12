By Trend

The resettlement of Armenians from other countries to the occupied territories is contrary to international law, Guram Markhulia, President of the "Caucasus International Center for the Study of Geohistory and Geopolitics" told Trend.

According to the expert, Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh is an occupied region, the resettlement of another population to this territory contradicts the norms of international law.

"Armenia is trying in every possible way to interest the population of Armenian origin from different countries in resettlement to Nagorno-Karabakh. They do this in order to show the world community that this territory is inhabited by Armenians," Markhulia said.

According to him, the Armenian population leaves the occupied territories, only Armenian troops remain there.

"The Armenians have not achieved success in their resettlement policy, because only two Lebanese families have recently been resettled to the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh. It is clear, because no one wants to live in the occupied territories," Markhulia stressed.

According to the expert, the foreign policy of Armenia is aimed at populating the region, but it fails and will never be successful.

