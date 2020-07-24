By Trend

Within the execution of the order of Azerbaijan’s President on measures to eliminate the damage caused to the civilian population, state property, and infrastructure facilities as a result of the intensive shelling of the Armenian army of Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district, the relevant ministries have created a working group, Trend reports.

Experts and specialists, having visited six villages of the Tovuz district, which were damaged as a result of the recent military provocation (Aghdam, Alibeyli, Dondar Gushchu, Vahidli, Yukhari Oysuzlu and Ashagi Oysuzlu), examined and assessed some 61 houses.

On July 21, the working group visited the Tovuz’s above-mentioned settlements and examined private houses and social facilities.

Member of the group Elchin Hasanov noted that in order to get acquainted with the situation on the spot, the state of civilians who suffered damage, their property, state facilities are being studied, experts are conducting appropriate work on examination and inspection, adding that an assessment of the damage caused will be made in a short time.

Based on the assessment data, which will be prepared and provided by experts, the government will prepare an Action Plan to eliminate damage caused to civilians, settlements, state and municipal property, farms, infrastructure. Proposals for the complete restoration of facilities damaged as a result of the military attack, and the earliest possible repair and construction work will be presented to the President of Azerbaijan.

A member of the working group Mubariz Mammadov noted that the work on investigation at the scene regarding the elimination of the consequences has already been completed.

“Work is underway to assess the damage. The process is under the personal control of the head of state. All possibilities have been mobilized to eliminate damage caused to the civilian population and state property,” Mammadov said.

Following continuous ceasefire violations of Armenia's armed forces, the country launched another military provocation against Azerbaijan on July 12. Grossly violating the ceasefire regime, Armenian armed forces opened fire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district.

As a result of the appropriate measures, the Armenian armed forces were silenced. The tensions continued on the border, July 12 night. During the night battles, by using artillery, mortars and tanks, the Azerbaijani armed forces destroyed a stronghold, army vehicles.

As a result of the shelling, many houses in the Tovuz district's border villages were damaged.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

