By Aisha Jabbarova

Azerbaijani Army units have destroyed an Armenian military barrack in the direction of Tovuz district on the Azerbaijan-Armenia state border, the Defence Minitry’s press service reported on July 16.

The vehicle delivering reserve forces to Armenian combat positions was also destroyed by the precise fire of Azerbaijani units in the same operation.

The fighting in Tovuz resumed in the morning of July 16. Earlier, the ministry reported that up to 20 servicemen, 1 armored vehicle, 1 electronic warfare (EW), combat posts and strongholds of Armenian forces were destroyed during the operation. Azerbaijani soldier Ismayilov Nazim lost his life during the fighting.

Azerbaijani troops also downed Armenian UAV "X-55" carrying out reconnaissance in the direction of Tovuz in the morning of July 16.

The cross-border clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia started on July 12 noon after Armenian troops fired artillery at Azerbaijani military post in Tovuz region. Three Azerbaijani servicemen died while thwarting the Armenian attack.

Azerbaijani armed forces retaliated destroying a stronghold, bombshells, vehicles and servicemen on the territory of the Armenia’s military unit by using artillery, mortars and tanks during the night leading to July 13. Another Azerbaijani soldier lost his life during the battle.

The battles continued on the night leading to July 14 during which five Azerbaijani servicemen, including a major general and a colonel, were killed.

Armenian forces have also been shelling civilians in villages in Tovuz. An Azerbaijani civilian in Tovuz’s Aghdam village was killed as a result of artillery shelling by the Armenian armed forces on July 14.

