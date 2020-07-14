By Trend

The OSCE Minsk Group may mediate negotiations to resolve the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Polad Bulbuloglu, the ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Russia, said in an interview to the Echo of Moscow radio station, Trend reports.

"Yesterday, the Azerbaijani foreign minister was in talks for the whole day. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called him and as far as I know the Armenian side as well. Of course, Russia is the moderator which is able both to calm the situation and solve the conflict," said the ambassador.

“Azerbaijan does not want the conflict to escalate, we don’t want people to die, neither for the hostilities to continue. We stand for peaceful solution of the issue. But the ten million [Azerbaijani] people cannot wait 30 years for the country of 2.5 million people withdrawing its troops from our territory," he noted.

Bulbuloglu also noted that the protracted confrontation between Azerbaijan and Armenia is heating up the situation in society.

"Yesterday there was a demonstration in Baku, at which about 200 young people demanded to give them weapons and send them to the front. The society is in full swing and requires decisive actions from the authorities. Our citizens have died. How long can this last? How long will we tolerate it? How long can the aggressor be patted on his back and talked about peaceful path? Withdraw the troops, and we’ll resolve the issue peacefully. What peaceful way can we talk about if the enemy army is on your territory?" the ambassador concluded.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz