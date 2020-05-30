By Trend

Armenian architect Agnessa, who works in the administration of Yerevan city, has become the first person in Armenia to acknowledge that the Armenians did not live in Iravan (Yerevan) before, Trend reports on May 29.

Russian video blogger Ilya Varlamov shot a video footage on the topic in Yerevan.

In this video, Agnessa admitted that Armenians didn't live in Iravan (Yerevan) and were coming to the city for trade purposes. Moreover, she noted that the city in its modern appearance was created by an Armenian architect during the Soviet times, while the historical part of the city was destroyed.

It was precisely the architecture of the Iravan Khanate, and it was Azerbaijanis who lived in this oriental-style city.

