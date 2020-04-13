By Trend

Iran's Embassy in Azerbaijan has commented on the video which shows trucks allegedly belonging to Iran transporting fuel and food to the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing the embassy on Apr. 13.

“At the stage of comprehensive development of relations between Tehran and Baku, enemies and forces who do not want bilateral relations be developed and disseminating such kind of false information in order to interfere with this process, are trying to cast a shadow on good neighborly relations between the two countries,” the embassy said.

“We bring to the attention of the distinguished Azerbaijani people that Iran has neither land nor air communication with the occupied territories of Azerbaijan. Armenians tried to spoil the relations between the two countries also in the previous years with the help of video or photo materials. As it can be seen, neither the place nor the time is known in the mentioned fake video, the news is completely false. Our expectations from the Azerbaijani media is that prior to the publication of any news, they clarify its reliability and refrain from disseminating information without reference to a reliable source,” said the embassy.

