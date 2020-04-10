By Akbar Mammadov

The recent “elections” held in Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh region were illegitimate and could aggravate the public health threat, the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly said in a statement on April 9.

The leadership of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly agreed to endorse a call by United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres for a worldwide ceasefire, emphasizing that a number of conflicts continue to rage in the OSCE area even as countries struggle to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

“As the world grapples with containing the COVID-19 pandemic, the last thing we need is armed conflict to complicate these efforts,” said OSCE PA President George Tsereteli.

OSCE President also urged all parties to heed the UN call for a ceasefire. "So that we can all focus on the common struggle today against COVID-19," he added.

