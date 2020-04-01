By Trend

The so-called “presidential and parliamentary elections” held on March 31st, 2020, sponsored by the fascist government of Armenia inside the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan, is a blatant act of provocation, Peter M. Tase, strategic adviser on international affairs and public diplomacy to governments, universities and corporations in Europe and the Americas, told Trend.

He noted that Yerevan is scoffing the four UN Security Council Resolutions, and orchestrating a mockery to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

It demonstrates once again the aspirations of Armenian leadership to maintain the current status-quo inside the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan and foster ambiguous statecraft practices that encourage greater levels of poverty inside Armenia, the expert believes.

He said it is becoming a deep concern that the international community is not swiftly acting and making condemning public statements on this matter.

The policy pursued by Armenian authorities in this region of Azerbaijan is a serious threat to European security and serves as a dangerous precedent for other conflict zones in Europe, Tase believes.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding regions.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding regions.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz