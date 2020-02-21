By Abdul Kerimkhanov

The Armenian authorities pose a serious threat to Europe’s security and have grossly violated the International law, US-based expert Peter M. Tase said in an interview with Azernews.

"The Armenian government continues to undermine the regional security in the Caucasus and is a serious threat to European economic progress. OSCE must leave aside the double standards approach - that has been going on for decades - and work proactively towards ensuring full territorial sovereignty of Azerbaijan,” Tase said.

Tase noted that the Munich Security Conference 2020 debate between the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the Armenian PM was a great platform where Armenian government's crimes against Azerbaijani ethnic civilians were exposed.

During the debate, Pashinyan came across as a weak politician, a corrupt head of state and as a warmongering head of government, Tase said

"While speaking in Munich, Pashinyan's mercenaries were opening fire in the line of contact against border patrol posts of Azerbaijan. Is this the Prime Minister of Armenia who has been entrusted to accomplish a peaceful solution of the Armenia Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict? The answer is utterly, absolutely - a clear NO," he stressed.

Touching upon the 28th anniversary of Khojaly massacre, a genocide organized by Armenian army and USSR troops, against civilian population of Azerbaijan, Tase called on NATO, OSCE, European Council, Int'l Community to urgently tackle the fundamental obstacle to European Security and Transatlantic Defense Cooperation, that is the ongoing Armed Conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, orchestrated by Pashinyan and his predecessors.

The expert considers that the current status quo around the conflict must change.

"European countries and the U.S. must come up with a plan that encompasses the following: international political pressure on Yerevan; convincing Armenian politicians that the ongoing war with Azerbaijan is self-destructive to the Armenian economy and industry; revising the role of the OSCE Minsk Group,” Tasse said.

He also noted that the Europe and the world powers must not underestimate Azerbaijan’s military power.

Comparing the performance of the President of Azerbaijan the Armenian PM, Tase noted that Aliyev Aliyev was far more convincing and persuasive than his Armenian counterpart.

"In Munich, the President of Azerbaijan in his discourse possessed rare values of leadership, charisma, a visionary roadmap for a thriving Europe and embraced all pillars of statecraft," he listed.

"Rampant Corruption and economic stagnation in Armenia make it impossible, really hard for Nikol Pashinyan to be a successful, attractive public speaker in front of international audiences," Tase concluded.

Note that the panel discussions on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with the participation of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan have been held as part of the Munich Security Conference on February 15.

