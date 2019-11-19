By Trend

The leadership of the Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan is on a visit to Turkey, chairman of the community Tural Ganjaliyev said, Trend reports on Nov. 18.

“After a successful and fruitful visit to Los Angeles, members of the Azerbaijani community left for Ankara,” Ganjaliyev said. "Together with chairman of the Center of Analysis of International Relations Farid Shafiyev, we held the first meeting at one of the well-known think tanks in Turkey. There are interesting meetings and events ahead. We will continue to spread the realities about the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict."

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding regions.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding regions.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz