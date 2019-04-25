By Trend

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has commented on the information about the resolution of the Senate of the US state of Colorado in connection with the so-called "Armenian genocide" and the "recognition" of the illegal structure created in the occupied Azerbaijani territories in the resolution.

“The Colorado Senate, consisting of 35 people, adopted a resolution on April 24 in connection with the so-called "Armenian genocide",” spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva told Trend on April 25.

“This resolution refers to the “blockade” of Armenia by Turkey and Azerbaijan and fictional “Artsakh”,” she said. “According to the resolution, “cultural genocide of Armenian “Christian heritage” is allegedly committed in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic”.”

"I would like to stress that some media representatives tried to present a link about the illegal structure created in the occupied Azerbaijani territories in the resolution as the alleged recognition of this structure,” she said. “We emphasize that the text of this resolution does not reflect this, while the legislative body of the state is not responsible for the recognition of any structure as the "state"."

Abdullayeva added that such symbolic resolutions that are not of practical and legal significance may be adopted through a short procedure as they do not create any consequences for the state.

“The Azerbaijani embassy in the US sent letters to the leadership and each member of the Colorado Senate, calling for correcting the major distortions and mistakes made regarding Azerbaijan and holding the corresponding meetings,” she said.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

