By Trend

Peace cannot be restored in the Caucasus because of the aggression and genocide policy of Armenians, said Kemal Cicek, director of New Turkey Strategic Research Center.

He made the remarks at an international science conference, titled “The 100th Anniversary of the Genocide of Azerbaijanis in 1918. The Policy of Genocide, Military Aggression and Ethnic Cleansing in Modern Times”, in Baku March 29.

He noted that Armenians committed ethnic cleansing only with a view to create a state where only Armenians live.

"All countries of the region are multinational. Armenians, Russians, Iranians and representatives of other nations live in Azerbaijan. But, no one except Armenians lives in Armenia. A state consisting of only Armenians was created there," said Cicek.

Cicek noted that after Armenians occupied the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, they did not leave a single Azerbaijani or a single Muslim there.

"This shows that the genocide policy, which Armenians have been pursuing from time immemorial, continues today. What happened in Khojaly is also the continuation of the genocide policy pursued by Armenians. Azerbaijanis were killed only because they are Azerbaijanis," he said.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

---

