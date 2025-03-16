Baku hosts international training course on periprosthetic infections for Azerbaijani specialists [PHOTOS]

On March 16, an international practical training course titled
"Periprosthetic Infection: Diagnostics, Treatment, and Modern
Concept" was held in Baku, bringing together Azerbaijani
traumatologists and orthopedists to address one of the most serious
complications in arthroplasty (joint replacement)—purulent
infections, Azernews reports.
The event gathered 150 traumatologists-orthopedists and
infectious disease specialists from across Azerbaijan. The course
was chaired by Professor Javad Parvizi, president of the
world-renowned Knee and Hip-Pelvic Association of the United States
and a professor at Thomas Jefferson University.
Leading Turkish experts in arthroplasty also participated,
including:
- Prof. Ilker Cetin (Ankara University)
- Prof. Bulent Atilla (Hacettepe University)
- Prof. Ibrahim Tuncay (Acibadem University)
- Prof. Murad Bozkurd (Acibadem University)
These experts shared insights on the latest global advancements
in the field and modern treatment methods.
The course was organized by the European section of the
International Society of Traumatology-Orthopedic Surgeons and
Researchers of the Musculoskeletal System ("AO Trauma"), in
collaboration with its Azerbaijani division, led by Professor Aydin
Gahramanov, scientific head of the traumatology department at the
Azerbaijan Scientific Research Institute of Traumatology and
Orthopedics.
Speaking at the event, Professor Gahramanov emphasized the
significant development of traumatology and orthopedics in
Azerbaijan, attributing this progress to the healthcare initiatives
of President Ilham Aliyev. He highlighted that the primary goal of
the training was to enhance the scientific and practical skills of
Azerbaijani traumatologists by integrating global innovations into
local medical practice.
This marks the ninth international course organized by the "AO
Trauma" Society in Azerbaijan. At the conclusion of the event,
participants received certificates recognizing their successful
completion of the course.