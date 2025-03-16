Baku hosts international training course on periprosthetic infections for Azerbaijani specialists [PHOTOS]

On March 16, an international practical training course titled "Periprosthetic Infection: Diagnostics, Treatment, and Modern Concept" was held in Baku, bringing together Azerbaijani traumatologists and orthopedists to address one of the most serious complications in arthroplasty (joint replacement)—purulent infections, Azernews reports.

The event gathered 150 traumatologists-orthopedists and infectious disease specialists from across Azerbaijan. The course was chaired by Professor Javad Parvizi, president of the world-renowned Knee and Hip-Pelvic Association of the United States and a professor at Thomas Jefferson University.

Leading Turkish experts in arthroplasty also participated, including:

Prof. Ilker Cetin (Ankara University)

Prof. Bulent Atilla (Hacettepe University)

Prof. Ibrahim Tuncay (Acibadem University)

Prof. Murad Bozkurd (Acibadem University)

These experts shared insights on the latest global advancements in the field and modern treatment methods.

The course was organized by the European section of the International Society of Traumatology-Orthopedic Surgeons and Researchers of the Musculoskeletal System ("AO Trauma"), in collaboration with its Azerbaijani division, led by Professor Aydin Gahramanov, scientific head of the traumatology department at the Azerbaijan Scientific Research Institute of Traumatology and Orthopedics.

Speaking at the event, Professor Gahramanov emphasized the significant development of traumatology and orthopedics in Azerbaijan, attributing this progress to the healthcare initiatives of President Ilham Aliyev. He highlighted that the primary goal of the training was to enhance the scientific and practical skills of Azerbaijani traumatologists by integrating global innovations into local medical practice.

This marks the ninth international course organized by the "AO Trauma" Society in Azerbaijan. At the conclusion of the event, participants received certificates recognizing their successful completion of the course.