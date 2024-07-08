Azernews.Az

Monday July 8 2024

Azerbaijani ambassador discusses joint cooperation with Afghan health minister

8 July 2024 11:00 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani ambassador discusses joint cooperation with Afghan health minister
Fatime Letifova
Fatime Letifova
The Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Afghanistan Ilham Mohammadov met with the Minister of Public Health Mawlawi Noor Jalal Jalali, Azernews reports.

The Ministry of Public Health says that joint cooperation in the field of health, sharing experiences in the pharmaceutical industry, capacity building of Afganistan health personnel and a number of other topics were discussed in the meeting.

---

