TABIB announces increase in respiratory disease

18 January 2024

There is an increase in respiratory tract infections due to the cooling of the weather in the autumn-winter season, Azernews reports, citing TABIB.

It was noted that in recent days, complaints of respiratory infections accompanied by symptoms of throat irritation, sore throat, low temperature, pain in the joints, and stuffy nose have increased.

"Some patients even lose the sense of smell and taste. Patients are alarmed, thinking that this is one of the new variants of the COVID-19 virus, but there is no reason for this. Some respiratory tract infections (influenza, acute respiratory diseases, etc.) complaints of loss of sense of taste can be observed. An increase in the number of visits to the doctor with the complaints we have listed regarding the season, as usual, is expected.

Since the beginning of the autumn-winter season, TABIB has repeatedly appealed to the population regarding the increase in respiratory infections, advised them to follow respiratory hygiene rules, flu vaccines have been administered and continue to be administered," TABIB added.

