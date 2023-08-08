Azerbaijan provides on-site rehabilitation services to over 700 citizens with disabilities

8 August 2023 14:31 (UTC+04:00)

Rehabilitation centres of the State Agency for Medical and Social Expertise and Rehabilitation under the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of Population provided 723 disabled people with field services, Azernews reports, citing State Agency.

The ministry's public relations department told, that the rehabilitation services provided by the centres include medical and psychological examinations, speech therapy, therapeutic massage, physical therapy and occupational therapy.

To use the mobile service, a person with a disability or his or her legal representative must apply to the Ministry's Call Centre 142 or to the Medical and social expert commission at the place of residence.

In order to determine the rehabilitation potential of the person who has applied, a visiting team from the centre, consisting of qualified doctors and psychologists, conducts an initial examination and assessment at the person's address of residence and issues a report in accordance with the diagnosis and indications. If the actual condition of the citizen corresponds to the diagnoses relevant to the visiting service, the specialists draw up an individual rehabilitation programme and determine the date, number and duration of the procedures to be performed.

The main purpose of the mobile service is to provide home-based rehabilitation services to persons with disabilities who have difficulty leaving their place of residence and using transport, to increase the accessibility of rehabilitation services, as well as to ensure the sustainability of the results achieved in the rehabilitation process, and to reduce the waiting list.

