18.1m doses of vaccine have been brought to Azerbaijan since beginning of COVID-19

17 July 2023 14:47 (UTC+04:00)

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, 18.1 million doses of vaccine have been brought to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing Fagan Hasanzade, the head of the Strategy and Projects Department of the Strategic Analysis and Development Department of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB).

He noted that during the pandemic, 14 PCR laboratories provided with high-quality equipment started operating in medical institutions under TABIB. Some 43 of the 46 medical institutions mobilized to fight the coronavirus were TABIB affiliated medical institutions. In general, vaccination work was organized in more than 300 locations in Azerbaijan. Citizens whose illness is not considered serious are treated at home under the daily supervision of polyclinic field doctors. A total of 41 stations covering the service area of 87 polyclinics have been established for this type of control function in Baku city.

