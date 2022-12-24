Azerbaijan confirms 72 more COVID-19 cases, 104 recoveries

24 December 2022 22:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan has confirmed 72 new coronavirus cases, 104 recoveries, and 4 death case over the past 24 hours, Trend reports.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 825 893 with 815 323 recoveries and 10 006 deaths.

Treatment of 564 others is underway. A total of 7 418 494 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.

A total of 419 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on December 24.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 140 citizens, the second dose – 100 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 108 citizens. As many as 154 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13 929 665 vaccine doses were administered, 5 395 229 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4 875 347 people – the second dose, 3,394,416 people – the third dose, and the next doses.

Besides, 3 394 570 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

--

