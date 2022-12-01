Azerbaijan confirms 48 more COVID-19 cases, 45 recoveries

1 December 2022 18:35 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 48 new COVID-19 cases, 45 patients have recovered, and one patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 824,385 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 814,148 of them have recovered, and 9,981 people have died. Currently, 256 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,840 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,377,282 tests have been conducted so far.

A total of 406 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on December 1.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 91 citizens, the second dose – 83 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 191 citizens. As many as 41 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,922,762 vaccine doses were administered, 5,392,935 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,874,045 people – the second dose, 3,391,796 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 263,986 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

