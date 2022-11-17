Azerbaijan confirms 44 more COVID-19 cases, 9 recoveries

17 November 2022 23:18 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 44 new COVID-19 cases, 9 patients have recovered, and one patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 823 849 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 813 627 of them have recovered, and 9 968 people have died. Currently, 254 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1 983 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7 351 681 tests have been conducted so far.

A total of 753 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on November 17.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 160 citizens, the second dose – 206 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 350 citizens. As many as 37 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13 917529 vaccine doses were administered, 5 391 560 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4 872 919 people – the second dose, 3 389 528 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 263 522 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

----

