Azerbaijan confirms 26 more COVID-19 cases, 10 recoveries

Azerbaijan has detected 26 new COVID-19 cases, 10 patients have recovered, and one patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 793,089 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 783,206 of them have recovered, and 9,716 people have died. Currently, 167 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,222 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,947,820 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 1,360 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on June 23.

The first and the second doses of the vaccine were injected into 178 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses to 886 citizens. Some 118 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,757,804 vaccine doses were administered, 5,352,911 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,852,792 people – the second dose, 3,303,577 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Some 248,524 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

