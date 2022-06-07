Azerbaijan registers no cases of monkeypox, health minister

7 June 2022 12:32 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan has so far registered no cases of monkeypox, Azernews reports, citing Health Minister Teymur Musayev.

"Despite the growing number of monkeypox cases in the world, no virus infection has been detected in Azerbaijan. We're in constant contact with the World Health Organization's (WHO) office in the country and its European Bureau. There are no factors exacerbating the spread of the virus in Azerbaijan. Hopefully, observance of personal hygiene rules will prevent the spread of monkeypox in our country," the minister said.

