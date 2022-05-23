Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

23 May 2022 17:40 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

One person was vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on May 23, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Totally, up until now, 13,707,007 vaccine doses were administered, 5,345,824 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,847,442 people - the second dose, 3,269,215 people - the third dose and the next doses.

Some 244,526 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

