Third phase of clinical trials of Turkish coronavirus vaccine Turkovac continues in Azerbaijan, Baku Health Center told Trend.

"Third phase of clinical trials will last 15 months. There are those who wish to take part in them on a voluntary basis. Results of clinical trials will be presented to Turkish side. After that, an official statement will be made to the public," center said.

Protocol was signed between President of Turkish Health Institutes Presidency (TUSEB) Erhan Akdogan and Director of Baku Health Center Asiman Hasanov on March 9, 2022, in connection with third phase of clinical trials of Turkovac vaccine in Azerbaijan.

