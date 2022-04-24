By Trend

Georgia reported 92 coronavirus cases, 241 recoveries, and three deaths on April 24, the official figures show, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

A total of 6,708 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 5,261 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 1,447 were PCR tests.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 1,37%, while 1,15% in the past week.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 1,654,255, among them 1,635,791 people recovered and 16,800 died.

As of today, 2,877,150 people got the Covid-19 vaccine, with 98 in a day.

