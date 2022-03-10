By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 270 new COVID-19 cases, 564 patients have recovered, and 17 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 790,153 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 777,960 of them have recovered, and 9,575 people have died. Currently, 2,618 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 6,356 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,617,758 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 25,923 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on March 10.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 1,352 citizens, the second one to 2,436 citizens, the third dose and the next doses to 20,885 citizens. Some 1,250 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,202,557 vaccine doses were administered, 5,311,055 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,798,936 people - the second dose, 2,876,702 people - the third dose and the next doses. Some 215,864 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

