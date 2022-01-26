By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 3,192 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on January 26.

Some 1,259 patients have recovered and 18 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 640,148 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 619,050 patients have recovered, 8,650 people have died. Currently, 12,448 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 12,544 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 6,094,493 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 11,876,073 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. In the past 24 hours, some 30,563 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

--

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz