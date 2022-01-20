By Trend

Some 40 percent of COVID-19 patients in Azerbaijan can have its omicron variant, Health Minister Teymur Musayev told journalists, Trend reports.

According to him, such an opinion is based on the experience of other countries.

The omicron variant is widespread in other countries of the world. Unlike other variants, it spreads faster, the minister said.

"The infection indicators are growing. Therefore, everyone must wear masks, observe social distance and personal hygiene. There are no grounds for restrictions yet," he noted.

"The general situation is stable. There is no need to tighten the quarantine regime in Azerbaijan," added Musayev.

