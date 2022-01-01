By Ayya Lmahamad

Turkish Health Institute Head Erhan Akdogan has said that Turkey plans to supply the Turkovac coronavirus vaccine to Azerbaijan as part of a scientific cooperation platform, Trend has reported.

"Several months ago, within the framework of Turkovac clinical trials, we carried out joint scientific research with countries such as Azerbaijan, Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan. Last week, we completed the relevant preparations in connection with the Turkovac vaccine," he said.

He also noted that work is underway to provide the vaccine to the countries in need.

It should be noted that earlier Turkey allowed the use of the local coronavirus vaccine Turkovac and began its mass production.

Earlier, speaking about the trials of the Turkovac vaccine, First Deputy Health Minister, Acting Minister Teymur Musayev stated that the third phase of it had been allowed in Azerbaijan. He noted that the relevant documentation had been prepared and presented to Azerbaijan.

“The documentation has been reviewed. It is allowed to conduct the third phase of clinical trials of the Turkish vaccine against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan. A working group is expected to arrive from Turkey. Afterward, the tests will begin,” he said.

Azerbaijan and Turkey cooperate in various fields of economy and have jointly completed giant energy and infrastructure projects such as Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Baku-Tbilisi-Kars, and TANAP.

On June 15, Azerbaijan and Turkey signed the Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations, which focuses on defence cooperation, promoting regional stability and prosperity, and establishing new transportation routes.

In the first ten months of 2021, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Turkey amounted to $3.4 billion. The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $4.1 billion in 2020.

