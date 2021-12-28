By Trend

The COVID-19 vaccination certificate will be valid for six months in Azerbaijan from February 15, 2022, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Department of Economic Issues and Innovative Development Policy of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Shahmar Movsumov said at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports.

“All vaccination certificates will be valid until February 15, 2022,” Movsumov said. “After this date, the validity of the vaccination certificate will be six months.”

---

