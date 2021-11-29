By Trend

The new variant of coronavirus - Omicron has not been detected in Azerbaijan, Agha Rza Aghayev, a specialist in genetics at the National Center for Hematology and Transfusiology, said, Trend reports on Nov. 29 with reference to the center.

According to Aghayev, studies are being carried out on all mutations of the coronavirus and related strains.

"All samples coming to Azerbaijan from abroad, suspicious samples and those which a cluster outbreak of coronavirus is checked for, are collected and analyzed. During the analyses, a new omicron coronavirus strain has not yet been identified," he said.

