The shelf life of the Pfizer / BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine has been extended from six to nine months, the Health Ministry reported on November 22.

The World Health Organization has sent a letter in this regard to the appropriate structures of the countries using Pfizer / BioNTechvaccines against COVID-19, taking into account the conclusions of the European Medicines Agency and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

In this regard, the shelf life of the abovementioned vaccines, currently used in Azerbaijan, was extended until December 31, 2021.

Azerbaijan started vaccinating citizens with the U.S-produced Pfizer on June 7, 2021.

The country confirmed its first COVID-19 case on February 28, 2020. The country introduced a special quarantine regime on March 25 and took a number of measures to fight COVID-19 in the country.

The nationwide vaccination is free and on a voluntary basis and is in line with the “Strategy of vaccination against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan for 2021-2022”.

The country started vaccinating citizens using China’s Sinovac on January 18, Vaxzevria vaccine produced by AstraZeneca on May 3, Russia’s Sputnik V on May 18 and U.S-produced Pfizer on June 7. The country started offering COVID-19 vaccination to citizens aged over 18 from May 10.

At the same time, as of August 9, Azerbaijan started issuing vaccination exemption certificates for citizens with contraindications to coronavirus vaccines approved for use in the country.

