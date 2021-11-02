By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 2,178 new COVID-19 cases, 2,010 patients have recovered, and 31 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 534,748 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 497,363 of them have recovered, and 7,132 people have died. Currently, 30,253 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 11,889 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,214,586 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 47,133 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on November 2.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 35,349 citizens, and the second one to 11,784 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 9,708,264 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,293,969 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 4,414,295 people - the second dose.

---

