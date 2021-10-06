By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 1,009 new COVID-19 cases, 1,378 patients have recovered, and 12 patients have died, Trendreports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 488,213 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 468,421 of them have recovered, and 6,611 people have died. Currently, 13,181 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 9,828 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 4,912,156 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 45,948 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on October 6.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 13,019 citizens, and the second one to 32,929 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 8,841,520 citizens have been vaccinated, 4,837,342 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 4,004,178 people - the second dose.

---

